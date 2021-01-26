Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by CIBC to C$12.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.35.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000. Insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.