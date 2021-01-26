Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Lowered by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

