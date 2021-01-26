LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $284.11 million, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LSI Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

