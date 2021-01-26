Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 81,439 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 351,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.10. 4,130,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,536. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

