Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.64. 153,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,536. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.