Loopring Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $500.21 million and $108.59 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00801126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.41 or 0.04338542 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017503 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,335,499 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.