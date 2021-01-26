Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.00-26.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.1-68.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.43 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 26.00-26.30 EPS.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.73 and a 200 day moving average of $371.58. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.