Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.00-26.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.1-68.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.43 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 26.00-26.30 EPS.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.73 and a 200 day moving average of $371.58. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
