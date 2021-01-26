Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 296.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

