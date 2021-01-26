Lisk 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.41 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $168.61 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010178 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,036,021 coins and its circulating supply is 127,100,783 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

