Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.73

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 2719466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.77 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

