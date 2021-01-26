Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,246.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $980,518.17 and approximately $4,246.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

