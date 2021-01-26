Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,644 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

SCHM traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 320,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,917. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

