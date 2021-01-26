Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sientra were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $249.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.77.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.