Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,654 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.75. 650,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.81 and its 200-day moving average is $188.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

