Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 794 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

