Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.0% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. 1,074,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,109. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

