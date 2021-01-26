Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.28. 1,263,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,580. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $231.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.