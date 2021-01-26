Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 250.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

IGV traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.71. 830,930 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.39.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

