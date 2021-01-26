Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.46% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $71,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 217,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.22. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,947. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

