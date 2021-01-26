Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 12th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

