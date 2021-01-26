LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce $215.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.26 million. LendingTree posted sales of $255.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $902.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.30 million to $909.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.46 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.25.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $328.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $368.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

