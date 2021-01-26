Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $254,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,860,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,099. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.