Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 184.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,523,000 after acquiring an additional 204,078 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

NYSE CSL traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $153.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

