Ledyard National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

