Ledyard National Bank Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

