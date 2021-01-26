Ledyard National Bank Has $397,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 165,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.36.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.