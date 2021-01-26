Ledyard National Bank Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

