Ledyard National Bank Has $12.54 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,766.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,630.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

