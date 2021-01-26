Ledyard National Bank Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $231.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

