Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $361.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

