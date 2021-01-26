Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,762 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $596,934,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

