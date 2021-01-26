Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 262,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,424. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

