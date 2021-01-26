Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,811. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.