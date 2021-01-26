Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $23.74 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 698.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 55.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.38 on Tuesday, hitting $538.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

