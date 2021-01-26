Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

SO traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

