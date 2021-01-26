Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after buying an additional 225,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 907,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 758,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 43,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 518,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,920. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

