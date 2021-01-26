Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,294,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. 515,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,419,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

