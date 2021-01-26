Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. 4,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,917. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

