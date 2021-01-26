LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lessened its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.35. 336,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,571. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

