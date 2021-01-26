Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,337,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $310,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

