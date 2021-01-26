Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to post $287.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.60 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $883.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $979.34 million, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 882,298 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 910,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAUR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,038. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

