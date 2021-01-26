Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Critical Analysis

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lattice Semiconductor and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Inphi 0 5 9 0 2.64

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $36.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Inphi has a consensus target price of $143.46, suggesting a potential downside of 19.35%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Inphi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89% Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Inphi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 14.02 $43.49 million $0.45 92.49 Inphi $365.64 million 25.35 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,964.67

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Inphi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile devices, set-top-boxes, UHD TVs, home theater systems, PCs, projectors, and monitors; and various software tools, such as Lattice Diamond design software, radiant software, iCEcube2 design software, ispLEVER classic software, neural network compiler, LatticeMico system development tools, PAC-designer, programmer and deployment tools, and ORCAstra, a PC-based graphical user interface. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

