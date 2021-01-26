Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

