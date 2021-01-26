Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.85

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $25.87. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 336,194 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $185,568.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 106,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

