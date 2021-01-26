Lannett Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,169 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,157% compared to the typical volume of 93 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 570,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lannett by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 382,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCI opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lannett will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

