Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 528 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after buying an additional 529,516 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $39,185,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Ferrari by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after buying an additional 148,651 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 402.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

RACE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

