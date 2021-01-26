Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 331 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.