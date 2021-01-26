Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 36,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

SYK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.53. 16,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.67. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.