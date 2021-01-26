Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 121 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.21. 12,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,949. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.