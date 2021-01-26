Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $15.81 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,035,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 17,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,567. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

